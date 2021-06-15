Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 13 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since September. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 845. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
These are the pests that are going to haunt your Maine summer
From those that are a mere nuisance to those causing potential health issues, here are six pests to be on the lookout for this summer.
Northern Light plans overhauls at half of its 10 hospitals
The hospital system is in varying stages of updating Acadia Hospital in Bangor, its hospital in Blue Hill, Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville and Mercy Hospital in Portland.
Maine will pay people up to $1,500 to get off unemployment
The “Back to Work” program will use $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to provide one-time, $1,500 payments to workers who start a new job by the end of June or $1,000 if they do so by the end of July.
Maine has appealed to white supremacists before. Now a new group says it wants to move here.
A national news site reported Monday that a neo-Nazi and his followers on a far-right social media network are planning to relocate to Maine in hopes of establishing an all-white ethnostate.
Increasingly valuable pogie fishing season gets underway in Maine
Monday marked the start of the state’s commercial pogie fishing season. With recent sharp cuts in Atlantic herring quotas, pogies are an increasingly valuable and sought-after bait fish.
Senate narrowly votes to close Maine’s youth prison
The proposal to close the Long Creek Youth Development Center is one of criminal justice reform advocates’ top priorities. It comes as the population of the youth prison has slid in recent years, with fewer than 30 children currently incarcerated.
UMaine men’s hockey coach hopes to restore prominence to team
The new University of Maine men’s hockey coach is balancing moving his family from western Massachusetts to their new home in Brewer, being a father to three children including infant twins, putting together his roster for the 2021-22 season and hiring a new full-time assistant coach.
Bill to close Maine police intelligence-sharing center clears House, but stalls in Senate
The proposal from Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, to defund the Maine Information and Analysis Center over the course of two years was born out of increased scrutiny of the program after a Maine state trooper sued the state, alleging it was illegally spying on residents.
In other Maine news …
Body of missing kayaker recovered in Swan Lake
10 miles of Acadia’s carriage roads destroyed in storm
Brewer’s tax rate will stay the same when a new budget takes effect next month
Down East firefighter hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Maine reports the most nesting piping plovers seen in 40 years