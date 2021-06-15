Four free family-friendly movies throughout the summer

BELFAST – Our Town Belfast is bringing four free family-friendly movies to Steamboat Landing Park this summer. The four movies will be shown on a 20-foot wide inflatable screen at the Park. The effort is being spearheaded by Our Town Belfast, with support from the City of Belfast Parks & Recreation department, Waterfall Arts and Belfast Community Media.

The idea for the movie series project was inspired by local resident Craig Watson. According to Watson, “Like many local folks, I have been thinking of how to help rebuild a sense of community coming back from such a tough year.” He went on to further explain “My suggestion of an outdoor, family-friendly film series received lots of interest when I posted the idea on social media. I contacted the City of Belfast and Our Town Belfast as obvious organizers and then reached out to Waterfall Arts and Belfast Community Media to help with equipment and technical support. That’s proved a winning combination.”





“Outdoor events have been and continue to be seen as some of the safest ways to bring communities together. We are excited to be able to offer these family-friendly movies for the community this summer”, explained Our Town Belfast Board Executive Director Zach Schmesser. “We’re hopeful this can become an annual Belfast tradition.”

The free series is made possible by the generous support of First National Bank.

“We’re proud to support Our Town Belfast Steamboat Landing Outdoor Movie Series this summer,” said First National Bank’s President and CEO, Tony McKim. “It is a great way for the community and families to come together to enjoy time with one another.

For more information and the complete schedule, visit https://ourtownbelfast.org/movies.