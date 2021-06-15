PORTLAND —The recent Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day fundraiser in Maine and northern New Hampshire raised $68,521 for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

Dunkin’ franchisees throughout Maine and in Coos and Carroll Counties in New Hampshire donated $1 for every Iced Coffee and Cold Brew sold on May 26 to The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Maine’s only full-service children’s hospital serves thousands of families from Maine and New Hampshire every year.

The Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day fundraiser began in 2012 and has contributed more than $500,000 to the children’s hospital over the past nine years. Funding from Dunkin’ has created an endowment for the hospital-based teacher at BBCH — the only position of its kind at a hospital north of Boston. Dunkin’ funding has also supported the Pediatric Emergency Unit by:





– Increasing Child Life Specialist coverage in the unit to two full-time staff.

– Adding additional sizes of videolaryngoscopes, specialized pediatric intubation equipment, which are especially important in the era of COVID as they limit the risk of exposure to health care workers.

– Adding a new pediatric simulation manikin in the unit for use with pediatric education.

– Providing funding for staff to take a Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse review course.

The temperature reached 90 in much of Maine and New Hampshire on Iced Coffee Day helping lead to nearly 50,000 Iced Coffees and Cold Brews sold in southern and western Maine and the two New Hampshire counties, and more than 17,000 sold in northern and eastern Maine.