ROCKLAND, Maine — A proposed Midcoast Habitat for Humanity housing development cleared its first hurdle Monday after city councilors approved a zoning change despite concerns from neighbors who worry the project could adversely affect stormwater runoff in the neighborhood.

The development project, slated for a 10-acre parcel on Talbot Avenue, would bring more than a dozen housing units to the city with a combination of single family homes and duplexes. After receiving approval for the contract zone — which reduces the minimum square footage requirement for buildings on the lot — the project will now go to the planning board for review and approval.

“The planning board I’m sure will do an excellent job examining stormwater [issues],” Rockland City Councilor Nate Davis said. “The specifics of that are not our concern right now so I’m going to vote to support this.”





City councilors voted 4-1 to approve the zoning change, with councilor Louise MacLellan-Ruf voting against.

The proposal is a collaboration between MaineHousing, Midcoast Habitat for Humanity and the Knox County Homeless Coalition. It’s intended to create more affordable housing units in the region, where prices have steadily risen beyond affordability for a majority of residents, according to MaineHousing data.

Neighbors say they are not opposed to Habitat developing affordable housing, which they agree is needed in the region. However, they feel Talbot Avenue lot is not the proper location for a multi-unit development, given the existing stormwater runoff problems that have created erosion and flooding issues around the area of Lindsey Brook.

“No one is against this project. It is the project site that is the problem,” Talbot Avenue resident Barbara Mogel said in a letter to city councilors.

Representatives for the project said they are working to incorporate stormwater drainage solutions into the plan, which will be further discussed during the planning board review process.

“There are multiple ways to properly treat stormwater on this property,” Michael Sabatini, an engineer working on the project, said.

Midcoast Habitat for Humanity formally submitted its proposal to the city last year after purchasing the land for $200,000. The site could feature eight approximately 500-square-foot one-bedroom homes, three duplexes with a two-bedroom unit on one side and a three-bedroom unit on the other. Both the small homes and duplexes would be rental units managed by the Knox County Homeless Coalition.

The proposal also calls for four single-family homes which would be sold to qualifying Habitat for Humanity applicants.

If approved, this would be the second subdivision development that Habitat for Humanity is taking on in Rockland. The organization is currently in the construction phase of a 12-home development on Philbrick Avenue in Rockland.