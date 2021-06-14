CONCORD, N.H. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Coast Guard have updated guidance for commercial fishermen saying those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while outside on a commercial fishing vessel, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said.

The move comes after Hassan and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, advocated for the change. They had heard from fishermen in their states who said wearing a mask while they work is unsafe, Hassan said Sunday.

“This updated guidance is welcome news for fishermen in New Hampshire and across the country, and I urge the CDC and Coast Guard to continue to update guidance based on the science,” she said in a written statement.