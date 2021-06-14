Heavy rains washed out and destroyed a large stretch of the carriage roads in Acadia National Park last Tuesday and it will take months to repair the damage.

According to park officials, the duration and intensity of the rain storm last week caused damage to 22 percent of the carriage roads, or approximately 10 miles of the 45-mile carriage road system in the park.

Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider said that the park will be seeking emergency funds and contractor plans, but expects repairs to take place over the next few months.





This comes after the park saw a record number of visitors this winter and spring, and braced for a record-breaking season as tourists resumed travel after a year of pandemic restrictions.

A map showing the carriage road closures due to storm damage and maintenance repairs. Credit: Contributed / Acadia National Park Service

The Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts, Schoodic bike paths and the Schoodic Head Road will remain closed until repairs can be made.

The hiking trails in that area will still be open, but officials warn that some foot bridges may be washed out, and that hikers should use caution.

In addition to the 10 miles of carriage roads that were damaged in the storm, 6.3 miles of carriage roads around Eagle Lake will remain closed for planned reconstruction.