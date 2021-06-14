Hunter Panels products give Children’s Museum sustainable edge

PORTLAND — Hunter Panels, located on Franklin Street in the Old Port, is proud to be a part of the new Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine set to open later this month. The museum, designed by Bruner/Cott Architects based in Cambridge and built by Freeport’s Zachau Construction, used Hunter Xci Ply, a polyiso insulation, as its continuous insulation.

Continuous insulation is a commercial building energy code standard with many options to meet the requirement. Hunter Xci Ply provides a sustainable product and increases energy efficiency while simplifying the wall assembly process. With no ozone depleting potential or hydrofluorocarbons, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, Hunter Panels products will help reduce the carbon footprint of the museum. Polyiso insulation features a high R-value, the value measuring its effectiveness, when compared to other insulation options. Roughly 10% of the product comes from recycled materials, further increasing its sustainability.





“We were so excited to hear the Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine was incorporating our products,” said Matt Peterson, general manager of Hunter Panels. “We pride ourselves on creating products that help clients reduce their carbon footprint and to do that in our own city makes it even more special.”

The Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine recently released it will open to the public June 24 and will feature a state-of-the-art theater and STEM science center. It will be open three days a week with plans to add additional days.

Hunter Panels currently manufactures its product at seven facilities in New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, Utah, Washington and Pennsylvania. Learn more about Hunter Panels at www.hunterpanels.com.