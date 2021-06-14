“Lobstering and Crabbing in Taunton Bay” with Dave Stevens, a Hancock resident and non-commercial lobsterman will be presented by the Friends of Taunton Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 via Zoom

Stevens will describe the migratory patterns and seasonality of lobstering, how lobsters and crabs are caught, highlights of lobstering regulations and the history of lobstering in Taunton Bay.

Register at FriendsofTauntonBay.org, on Facebook@friendsoftauntonbay or by emailing info@friendsoftauntonbay.org.