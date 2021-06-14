BANGOR — The Downtown Bangor Partnership is pleased to announce Downtown Bangor’s upcoming Sidewalk Sale! On Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., numerous downtown businesses will be setting up outside their shops and selling inventory at discounted prices to make room for new merchandise.

This event would not be possible without the participation of the following businesses: Rebecca’s Gift Shop, Valentine’s Footwear, Accent’s Home Furnishings and Decor and Maine Jewelry and Art.

Betsy Lundy, executive director of The Downtown Bangor Partnership, said “We’re really excited that Downtown Bangor’s businesses are coordinating for this wonderful event. It is a great opportunity to promote their stores and give people another way to show support for their community!”

The Downtown Bangor Partnership promotes and markets activities that enhance the distinctive identity of Downtown Bangor, encouraging retention and growth of commercial, residential, and cultural life within the downtown district. For more information on the Downtown Bangor Partnership, please visit http://www.downtownbangor.com.