Please join Moosehead Trails volunteers and Bureau of Parks and Lands staff for a fun day of hiking and trail maintenance in the scenic Little Moose Unit, just south of Moosehead Lake.

Anticipated work includes a combination of brush cutting, trail marker installation, trail tread

Improvement and sign maintenance. No previous experience required.





Volunteers will be meeting at the Appalachian Mountain Club office at 127 Moosehead Lake Road in Greenville (just beyond and across the street from Indian Hill Trading Post) at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Work will conclude by 4 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own lunch, snacks, drinking water, gloves, sunscreen/bug spray, layers/raingear, and — if possible — loppers, eye protection, hoes, rakes and folding handsaws. There will also be equipment to share. Please wear sturdy footwear (boots) and appropriate clothing for trail work. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and not rescheduled.

Trails are an important facility for mental and physical health. Moosehead Trails values the health and safety of all people. Trail maintenance activities are low risk and we feel that we can gather, comply with CDC and state guidelines and do the necessary work so people can recreate safely on our local trails.



For more information, please contact Jenny Ward at 207-280-0291 or Rex Turner at 207-441-9152. RSVP for this event or follow Moosehead Trails on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/aak94nm6.