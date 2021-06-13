It didn’t take 19-year-old Caleb Manuel long to make it known something special was going to happen at the seventh annual Downeast Metro Amateur Golf Tournament on Sunday at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

The Topsham native, who entered Sunday’s second round with a four-shot lead after he shot a 66 at the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor on Saturday, drove the green on the 334-yard first hole at Bangor Muni.

He birdied the hole and capped a round of 8-under-par 63 with a six-foot eagle putt on 18 to shatter the tournament record by shooting a 129. Gavin Dugas held the previous record at 138.





Manuel, who goes to the University of Connecticut and was the Big East Freshman of the Year this past spring and an All-Big East first team and All-Northeast Region selection, had seven birdies to go with his eagle and just one bogey on his round.

Thirty-three-year-old Jake Willis of Bar Harbor shot his second straight 72 to finish second at 144.

Michael Vanadestine and Manuel’s former Mount Ararat High School of Topsham teammate Cade Charron, tied for third at 145 and Mike O’Brien was fifth at 146.

On Saturday, Manuel built his four-shot lead by posting birdies on three of the last four holes on the back nine.

He birdied the par-three 15th hole, par-four 16th and par-four 18th hole.

He had also birdied the 12th hole after registering his only bogey of the round on the 11th hole.

He shot a 3-under-par 33 on the back nine after a 1-under par 33 on the front nine courtesy of a birdie on the second hole.

Chris Swan shot an even-par 34 on the front nine with a birdie and a bogey and was also even par on the back nine with a 36 with two birdies and two bogeys for a 70.

The 56-year-old Swan shot a 90 on Sunday.