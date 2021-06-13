CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire bill aimed at strengthening penalties for repeat drunk drivers is headed to the governor’s desk.

The House on Thursday agreed to the Senate’s version of Tyler Shaw’s Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in 2018 when a repeat drunk driver sped off a highway exit, through a stop sign and into Shaw’s truck.

The bill, which Gov. Chris Sununu said he plans to sign, would increase penalties to 10 to 20 years in prison for drunk drivers who kill or maim someone after a prior driving while intoxicated conviction.

“If it deters one person, if it saves one person’s life, if it saves a mom from having to maneuver around her grief everyday living without her son, then it’s worth it,” Shaw’s mother, Beth Shaw, told WMUR-TV.