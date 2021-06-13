A nearly 90-pound Rottweiler named Odin had to be carried down Mount Washington after getting stuck on a trail with his owner.

Odin and the man — identified as Winston — were stuck three miles up the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail after the pup injured his paws from the rocks, the Concord Monitor reported.

A group of six hikers — some who came to Odin’s aid after seeing a Facebook alert from passing hikers who saw Odin — arrived on the scene figure out how to get him down. They eventually bandaged up his paws with gauze and used a harness to carry him down, the newspaper reported.





Two at a time, hikers carried Odin in 15-minute increments while the others helped guide them down the terrain. Eventually, two to three dozen hikers joined the rescue, which took about 12 hours.

The hikers had to carry out the rescue alone as the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department doesn’t rescue injured dogs.

“We do not have the resources to climb a mountain to rescue a dog,” Lt. Robert Mancini of the department told the Concord Monitor. “We have to direct search and rescue to people,”

He also warned hikers to know their limitations and those they are hiking with — even dogs. A couple of the hikers told the Concord Monitor that the trail Odin was on was difficult and dangerous, took hikers above the treeline, and had a “nasty incline.”