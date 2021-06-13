PORTLAND, Maine — A nonprofit group in Maine has given out more than $400,000 to school districts and community organizations to help with summer meals for children.

Full Plates Full Potential said the funding will go to 64 organizations around the state. The funding is a bump of more than $20,000 from last year.

The money will help with programs such as opening new meal sites, transporting and delivering meals to homes and launching services such as meal pick-up. Justin Strasburger, executive director of Full Plates Full Potential, said “while we are thrilled to have been able to fully meet the needs of all of our Summer Meals Grant applicants this year, we know that there is still so much work to be done to address child hunger.”

More than 80,000 children relied on school meals before the pandemic, the nonprofit group said.