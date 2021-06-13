Bachelor of science degrees in elementary and secondary education now available at UMA’s Augusta and Bangor campuses, eight UMA Centers statewide and online

Beginning spring 2021, the University of Maine at Augusta’s Education Program began offering two new bachelor of science degree opportunities for individuals seeking a career as teachers: a B.S. in elementary education with concentrations in early elementary (K-3) and elementary (K-8) and a B.S. in secondary education with concentrations in mathematics, English, social studies, life sciences and physical science. Applications are currently being accepted.

“We keep in contact with many UMA graduates who are employed in schools across Maine,” stated Cindy Dean, UMA associate professor of education and coordinator of Teacher Education. “While the past several months have been unprecedented for the education profession, it has also provided opportunities for innovation and reinforced the resolve of those who entered the profession to provide the best education possible for the next generation,” Dean continued. “With two new bachelor degrees in elementary and secondary education, UMA is ready for the next step in preparing the next generation of teachers.”





Whether a current undergraduate or someone considering a career change, the education faculty assist those interested in teaching careers to find the best pathway to meet their goals. The teacher education programs offer robust courses, field experiences, service learning, and collaboration with peers and faculty that help provide the necessary competencies of Maine’s Common Core Teaching Standards. Upon successful completion of all program and state requirements, graduates with a B.S. in elementary or secondary education will be recommended by UMA for professional certification.

UMA is unique in offering distance learning for aspiring teachers. Students can earn their degree in a range of places, times, and circumstances by taking classes on-site, online (synchronously and/or asynchronously), and/or at UMA Centers located across the state.

Additionally, minors in early childhood teacher (B-5) and special education (co-offered with the University of Maine at Machias) are available, as well as post-baccalaureate certificates of study in early childhood, early elementary, elementary and secondary education.