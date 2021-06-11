LEWISTON — When parishioners and community members gather for a special Holy Hour of prayer and adoration in Lewiston on June 13, they will be praying for the people of India who have suffered or otherwise been affected during the pandemic.

That number includes two of their own parish priests.

Fr. Johnson Sacreties PanneerSelvam, HGN and Fr. Rev. Arockiasamy Santhiyagu, HGN are both priests serving in the Lewiston area. Fr. John is parochial vicar of Prince of Peace Parish and Fr. Samy is chaplain at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, St. Mary’s Residence, and Central Maine Medical Center.





Fr. John is a native of Gangapattu, India, who lived in the country until arriving in the U.S. in 2019, while Fr. Samy, after being ordained to the priesthood in India in 2007, came to the U.S. in 2016.

“Fr. John and Fr. Samy have both lost many friends and family,” said Doris Belanger, a parishioner helping to organize the Holy Hour. “There are several priests in our diocese from India. Being so far from home, this service is the least we can do for them and their families who sacrifice so much.”

The Holy Hour will be held at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, located on 122 Ash Street, on Sunday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The service will also be livestreamed at www.princeofpeace.me.

For more information about the service, call Doris at 207-577-1005.