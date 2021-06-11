Junior righthander Nick Sinacola has become the first University of Maine player to be named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association District I Player of the Year.



Twelve players were selected to represent the nine districts nationwide with multiple selections in Districts III and VII.

District I contains players from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Sinacola, a native of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, is second among 286 schools nationwide in strikeouts per nine innings with 15.77. His 139 strikeouts set a school record and is fourth-best in the nation.





He posted a 9-3 record with a 2.04 ERA. His 6.04 strikeouts-to-walks ratio is 35th in the nation. Opponents hit just .208 off him.

Sinacola struck out at least 10 hitters in 11 of his 12 starts and allowed two earned runs or less in 10 of them. He had five complete games.

This adds to his long list of honors including the first pitcher from UMaine to be named a first team All-American. He is one of just four UMaine players all-time to earn first team All-American honors along with first baseman Ricky Bernardo and outfielders Mark Sweeney and Andrew Hartung.

He was also the America East Pitcher of the Year and a first team all-league selection.

The 6-foot-1 Sinacola is expected to be chosen in the Major League baseball draft, which will be held July 11-13.