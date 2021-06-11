SOFTBALL
Class A
No. 8 Bangor 4, No. 1 Messalonskee 3 (8 inns.)
At Oakland
Bangor (9-9) top hitters: Jenna Smith double, solo home run; Emmie Streams single, Lydia Chase double; winning pitcher: Lane Barron 7 strikeouts, 4 walks; Messalonskee (14-3) top hitters: Brooke Martin 2 singles, Morgan Wills 2 singles; losing pitcher: Morgan wills 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks
Bangor 100 002 01 — 4 5 2
Messalonskee 000 030 00 — 3 6 2
Barron and Streams; Douglass, Wills (3) and Martin
Class C
No. 2 Central 8, No. 7 Sumner 2
At Corinth
Central top hitters: Kaelyn Parks 2 singles, 2 runs; Bayley Casavant 2 singles, Lexi whitty 3-run home run; winning pitcher: Kaelyn Parks 7 innings, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks; Sumner top hitters: Rachel Colby 2 singles 2 runs; losing pitcher: Brena Patten 6 innings, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks
Sumner 000 101 0 — 2 2 3
Central 200 501 x — 8 11 1
BASEBALL
Class D South
At Guilford
No. 4 Piscataquis 8, No. 5 Greenville 7
PCHS top hitters: Scott Chadbourne 4 singles, RBI; Matt Robinson double, single; Alex Lyon 2 singles, 2 RBI; Matt Chadbourne single, RBI; Isaiah Conary single, RBI; Tyrus Cobb single, RBI; Colby Chadwick single, Ben Higgins single; winning pitcher: Scott Chadbourne; Greenville top hitters: C. Snell double, 3 RBI; T. McDonough double, RBI; L. Miller single, RBI; E. Pratt single, RBI; D. Murray single