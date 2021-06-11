A 9-year-old boy stopped a man from stealing a car Wednesday in Old Orchard Beach.

Police told the Portland Press Herald that the 9-year-old, who is not being identified, struggled with and stopped Jeffrey Lavery, who allegedly forced his way into a Saco Avenue home about 4:09 p.m.

The intruder took the homeowner’s keys, after which the boy confronted him outside and prevented him from driving off with the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

Lavery, 34, is accused of robbery and attempted robbery after a series of attempted carjackings in Saco and Old Orchard Beach. Police arrested him in Wells on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in York County court on Sept. 24.