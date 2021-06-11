A Portland man has been arrested for his involvement in two assaults that occurred on Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Department.

Joshua Rezendes, 36, whose address is unknown, was charged with assault as well as a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Rezendes allegedly slashed a man in the throat in the area between Oxford and Preble Streets, leaving the man with a severe injury to a neck artery. Police were flagged down by onlookers at around 8:12 a.m. to attend to the victim, who was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.





The police immediately tried to locate the person who stabbed the victim, and came across a confrontation happening in the area of Oxford and Cedar Streets.

The officers identified Rezendes attempting to stab another person in the confrontation. Officers searched Rezendes and found a blade that could have been used to slash the previous victim, and concluded that Rezendes had been the perpetrator of the first stabbing.

The victim of the second attack was not severely injured.

Chief of Police Frank Clark said that the assault is under further investigation, and will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone who witnessed the attack, or has more information about the attack, is encouraged to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.