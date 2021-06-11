A stretch of a major road on Bangor’s east side will close for the weekend as crews replace a culvert and rebuild a 60-foot stretch of roadway.

A portion of State Street by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will close as crews replace a concrete box culvert, reroute a sewer main and rebuild the road between Summit Avenue and Cascade Park.

That section of road will close to traffic at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured around the construction at the intersection of Fern and State streets to the west of the construction site and at Hogan and State streets to the east.





Only local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed beyond the detours. Those who need to access the hospital will be able to, the city said Friday morning.

When the road reopens on Monday morning, one lane will be open.

Message boards, signs and flaggers will help drivers navigate around the construction site.