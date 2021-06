An Old Town man was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Bangor.

Anthony Monroe Sr., 39, was driving south on the interstate about 3:37 a.m. when he struck a guardrail near the exit 185 off-ramp, which empties onto Broadway, and then hit a concrete barrier in the median, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Monroe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Moss said Friday.

No additional was immediately available.