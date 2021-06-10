A 66-year-old woman was found dead on a Cape Neddick trail Tuesday night following a missing persons report, police said.

York police said in a Facebook post that they received a missing persons report on Tuesday afternoon, and a search was conducted in the area late into the night. The woman’s body was found on a trail nearly two miles into the woods off of Lorraine Drive, where she had apparently been walking a dog, police said.

The name of the woman has not been released. The cause of death remains under investigation.