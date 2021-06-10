Today is Thursday. Highs across the state will top out in the high 70s. There may be rain and thunderstorms. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another three Mainers have died and 53 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 843. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Gov. Janet Mills’ administration expects Maine schools to let students attend school full-time in person this fall, the governor said in a message to school districts on Wednesday.





Gov. Janet Mills, left, Sen. Susan Collins, center, and Sen. Angus King, right, sit at the unveiling of a Nautilus Data Technologies’ data center at the site of the former Great Northern Maine Paper Company mill on Saturday. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

The drop in popularity came even as more Mainers believed the country is moving in the right direction and indicated a historic level of optimism about the economy, according to a survey conducted in March and April and released Wednesday by Digital Research Inc., a Portland-based polling firm.

The 12-foot-tall fisherman statue that the crew of “Murder in Small Town X” gifted the town of Eastport still stands today. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Though it’s virtually inescapable these days, 20 years ago, reality TV was a still a relatively new genre for television — which is all the more reason why “Murder in Small Town X,” a series that aired on Fox in the summer of 2001, was groundbreaking. Not least because the show was filmed in Eastport, which stood in for the fictional town of Sunrise, Maine.

The show’s premise — 10 contestants act as amateur investigators to solve a series of fictional murders, with “suspects” played by 15 actors — was highly unusual. The fact that it was shot in Eastport, which in 2001 had not yet begun to see a revitalization of its historic waterfront and downtown district, was even more unusual.

In this April 26, 2021 file photo, workers for Northern Clearing pound stakes to mark land on an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor that has been recently widened to make way for new utility poles, near Bingham, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The Maine House of Representatives advanced a bill Wednesday to bar foreign government-owned companies from spending on state ballot questions after a Canadian energy company dumped millions into the Central Maine Power corridor referendum fight last year.

Christine Arsenault, long-time bartender at Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland, stands on one of the club’s three lighted dance floors on Tuesday June 8, 2021. Bubba’s will reopen for dancing on Friday night after being closed for more than a year, due to the pandemic. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Another piece of the city’s post-pandemic puzzle is falling into place.

On Friday night, DJ Jay Tubbs will fire up his digital turntables and, at 8:30 p.m. sharp, will start spinning tunes from the decadent decade of big hair and shoulder pads. Then, all three lighted dance floors in front of him will pulse and flash with gyrating bodies, desperate to strut and sway after 15 months of sitting still.

Gov. Janet Mills held a press conference at the Bangor Water District’s standpipe on Venture Way on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday highlighted the Bangor Water District’s plans to demolish a 77-year-old standpipe as she called on state lawmakers to approve her plans to spend federal coronavirus relief funds on water infrastructure improvements.

A group of women cross Main Street in downtown Ellsworth on Wednesday, as a Pride banner hangs from a street light. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

After the Ellsworth City Council deadlocked on whether to let some downtown crosswalks be repainted in rainbow colors, a group of local high school students found a different way to bring a splash of color along Main Street to celebrate the local LGBTQ community.

Hanging from the city’s ornamental street lights on Main Street are 12 brightly colored banners that show support for area LGBTQ residents. The banners will be in place for the month of June, when Pride events are held throughout the country.

People walk past the Colonial Theatre in downtown Belfast in this 2020 file photo. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

After a 15-month pause, the theater will reopen on Friday, June 18, with showings of “Nomadland,” “A Quiet Place 2,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and kids’ movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” on the schedule.

Roque Bluffs Road is pictured following heavy rain. Credit: Courtesy of Jonesboro/Roque Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department

Storms on Tuesday night destroyed multiple roads in coastal Maine and prompted Acadia National Park to close one of its carriage roads for up to two months.

Jack Capuano is pictured during a 2017 game as the head coach of the New York Islanders. The former star defenseman was a member of the University of Maine’s groundbreaking 1986-87 team. Credit: David Zalubowski / AP

A weary Jack Capuano was nursing a sinus infection when he returned to his Bangor home earlier this week after coaching a youthful United States National Team to the bronze medal at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championships in Latvia.

The former University of Maine All-America defenseman, who is an associate coach with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, led the Americans to a 6-1 record in the preliminary rounds and a 6-1 victory over Slovakia in the quarterfinals before eventual champ Canada topped the U.S. 4-2 in the semifinals.

In other Maine news …

