Today is Thursday. Highs across the state will top out in the high 70s. There may be rain and thunderstorms. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another three Mainers have died and 53 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 843. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Gov. Janet Mills’ administration expects Maine schools to let students attend school full-time in person this fall, the governor said in a message to school districts on Wednesday.
Maine politicians take popularity hit despite late-pandemic optimism, new poll shows
The drop in popularity came even as more Mainers believed the country is moving in the right direction and indicated a historic level of optimism about the economy, according to a survey conducted in March and April and released Wednesday by Digital Research Inc., a Portland-based polling firm.
A show shot in Eastport 20 years ago became the 1st in a new reality TV genre
Though it’s virtually inescapable these days, 20 years ago, reality TV was a still a relatively new genre for television — which is all the more reason why “Murder in Small Town X,” a series that aired on Fox in the summer of 2001, was groundbreaking. Not least because the show was filmed in Eastport, which stood in for the fictional town of Sunrise, Maine.
The show’s premise — 10 contestants act as amateur investigators to solve a series of fictional murders, with “suspects” played by 15 actors — was highly unusual. The fact that it was shot in Eastport, which in 2001 had not yet begun to see a revitalization of its historic waterfront and downtown district, was even more unusual.
Maine House backs limiting foreign election spending in challenge to CMP corridor
The Maine House of Representatives advanced a bill Wednesday to bar foreign government-owned companies from spending on state ballot questions after a Canadian energy company dumped millions into the Central Maine Power corridor referendum fight last year.
While Maine coronavirus numbers dip, Portland’s popular dance club makes its return
Another piece of the city’s post-pandemic puzzle is falling into place.
On Friday night, DJ Jay Tubbs will fire up his digital turntables and, at 8:30 p.m. sharp, will start spinning tunes from the decadent decade of big hair and shoulder pads. Then, all three lighted dance floors in front of him will pulse and flash with gyrating bodies, desperate to strut and sway after 15 months of sitting still.
Janet Mills highlights planned replacement of Bangor water tank as she pitches infrastructure plan
Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday highlighted the Bangor Water District’s plans to demolish a 77-year-old standpipe as she called on state lawmakers to approve her plans to spend federal coronavirus relief funds on water infrastructure improvements.
Ellsworth wouldn’t repaint its crosswalks for Pride, so students hung up rainbow banners instead
After the Ellsworth City Council deadlocked on whether to let some downtown crosswalks be repainted in rainbow colors, a group of local high school students found a different way to bring a splash of color along Main Street to celebrate the local LGBTQ community.
Hanging from the city’s ornamental street lights on Main Street are 12 brightly colored banners that show support for area LGBTQ residents. The banners will be in place for the month of June, when Pride events are held throughout the country.
Belfast cinema to reopen after 15-month pandemic pause
After a 15-month pause, the theater will reopen on Friday, June 18, with showings of “Nomadland,” “A Quiet Place 2,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and kids’ movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” on the schedule.
Rain washes out multiple coastal Maine roads, limits access to Acadia National Park
Storms on Tuesday night destroyed multiple roads in coastal Maine and prompted Acadia National Park to close one of its carriage roads for up to two months.
Bangor man coaches US to bronze medal at World Hockey Championships
A weary Jack Capuano was nursing a sinus infection when he returned to his Bangor home earlier this week after coaching a youthful United States National Team to the bronze medal at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championships in Latvia.
The former University of Maine All-America defenseman, who is an associate coach with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, led the Americans to a 6-1 record in the preliminary rounds and a 6-1 victory over Slovakia in the quarterfinals before eventual champ Canada topped the U.S. 4-2 in the semifinals.
In other Maine news …
Fort Fairfield man sentenced in child pornography case
Missing kayaker likely drowned in Swan Lake
Widow sues ‘dangerous’ driver of box truck and rental firm over husband’s death in 2019 crash
Police: Suspect sought after attack on Portland woman
13-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Androscoggin River
Police: New Hampshire man arrested for attempted carjacking in Saco
Maine company receives contract to create device that treats drug-affected babies