The UMA Athletic Department is hosting its 13th annual Golf Tournament on July 29 at the Waterville Country Club. The tournament proceeds support all UMA athletics teams. Organized by coaches and staff, student-athletes also participate in the event.

The format is an 18 hole, 4-person scramble with a shotgun start. Registration is required and the deadline is Monday, July 19.

“UMA student-athletes are encouraged to participate in local events and build connections within the community to enhance their experience,” said Brendan Gilpatrick, UMA cross country and track & field coach. “Our athletic teams fundraise to help contribute towards their participation in national conference bids and invitations,” continued Gilpatrick. “The UMA Golf Tournament is our signature fundraising event with the community.”

The athletic programs available at UMA include co-ed golf, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s basketball, co-ed bowling and men’s and women’s track and field.