PORTLAND — Portland Ovations welcomes you to return to in-person performance this fall.

On June 15, virtually join Portland Ovations for Screen to Stage, a 30-minute sneak peek at the artists the 90-year-old nonprofit arts organization is bringing live onto Portland stages in their 2021-22 season, as we move off of our screens and back to in-person gatherings together.

“Sharing performance experiences is the best way we know to gather together in community,” said Aimeé M. Petrin, Ovations’ executive & artistic director. “And we have 90 years of bringing our communities through crises as part of our legacy. While we know you, like us, miss Broadway and classical music and dance, you’ll also enjoy some of the new experiences for gathering that Ovations will offer.”







At Screen to Stage, don’t miss this chance to enjoy video previews of Ovations upcoming season – including the return of Broadway to Merrill Auditorium. Ovations’ Members will be able to pre-purchase tickets for the selection of announced performances starting that night during the annual Members Only Pre-Sale, as well as join staff in a virtual post-show member lounge for questions and conversations. Be sure to renew or become a new member by June 15 to take advantage of these opportunities.

In celebration of their 90th year, Ovations is excited to raise the curtain on a new season, one of being together not only on our SCREENS but on our STAGES.



Portland Ovations’ was founded in 1931 as the Portland Concert Association and looks forward to celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2021. Portland’s only presenter of all performance disciplines — from Broadway National Tours, to dance, theater, and multiple music genres — Ovations’ mission is to contribute to the cultural, social, and economic wellbeing of our communities by presenting an array of high-quality performing artists from around the world and creating diverse educational experiences that bring the enjoyment, energy and enrichment of the arts to all. Ovations envisions inspiring a curious and imaginative community where the experience of the performing arts is a vital part of everyday life. You can join us in this effort by becoming a member at www.portlandovations.org/support.