Storms on Tuesday night destroyed some roads in coastal Maine, making travel difficult, according to social media posts from local public safety agencies. The bulk of the damage is in Roque Bluffs.

Both Jonesboro/Roque Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department and Washington County Emergency Management published photos of segments of Roque Bluffs Road and Kennebec Road that had been washed out or had crumbled due to the torrential rain.

“Please avoid all roads leading to Roque Bluffs,” the Washington County Emergency Management said. “At this time roads are washed out leading in and out of Roque Bluffs, and some of Jonesboro by the ocean.”

The National Weather Service in Northern Maine also issued a warning, cautioning motorists about driving in heavy rain.