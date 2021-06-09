A man whose body was found in the Medomak River in Waldoboro has been identified, the Maine Marine Patrol said Wednesday morning.

James Guptill, 34, of Waldoboro, was a local fisherman with shellfish and lobster licenses. His 16-foot-skiff was found aground and empty by other fishermen on Monday night. After searching late into the night and beginning again early on Tuesday morning, the Maine Marine Patrol recovered his body around 6:30 a.m. on that day.

Maine Marine Patrol officers located Guptill’s body near Johnson Island, which is in the vicinity of where his boat was found. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.