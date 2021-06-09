Summer is here, and nothing makes a summer evening better than sitting around a backyard fire pit, roasting marshmallows and telling stories. The demand for outdoor decor is higher than ever, though, and finding a fire pit at the store may be difficult. Plus, there’s something rewarding about making your own.

That’s right: you can make your own fire pit with a few simple materials and a little bit of skill.

Here are six video tutorials that will guide you through the steps of making a fire pit for your own backyard.





Easy fire pit

This fire pit tutorial from YouTube user StatUpBox is perfect for anyone with only beginner technical knowledge hoping to make a fire pit on the cheap, with both $60 and $80 options for this simple stone fire pit. Plus, the instructions are riddled with corny jokes for your viewing pleasure.

No-weld steel fire pit

Steel is a great, long-lasting material for fire pits, but welding can be intimidating. Luckily, YouTube user GreenShortz DIY can show you how to make a scrap steel fire pit with no welding required, only a few simple tools that even the most novice metalworker can get behind.

Concrete fire bowl

Concrete fire bowls are fire pits’ smaller, sleeker cousin. YouTube user DIY Creators demonstrates how to easily make your own from plastic salad bowls — yes, you read that right — and concrete mix that will make your backyard space look cozy and chic.

Concrete table fire pit

If you want to take your fire pit decor to the next level, check out this tutorial from YouTube user DIY Huntress on how to make a concrete table with a built-in fire pit (or cooler for icy drinks, if that’s what you prefer).

Washing machine drum fire pit

If you have a washing machine that has kicked the bucket, YouTube user Ollari’s shows you how to transform it into a cute, functional fire pit along with some other upcycled materials.

Upcycled propane fire pit

This tutorial from YouTube user Modern Self Reliance requires some technical skills and a willingness to hunt for scrap parts. Still, this upcycled propane fire pit is perfect if you are looking for a fun challenge with great results.

Making a DIY fire pit might require some effort, but once you have your friends or family huddled around a glowing fire on a beautiful summer night, that extra effort will feel worth it.