ELLSWORTH – KidsPeace Maine, in partnership with Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, is excited to announce the first KidsPeace Maine Charity Golf Outing. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham.

KidsPeace Maine, a nonprofit organization, has been serving Maine families since 1991 through residential and education programs and foster care and community-based services. Proceeds from the Golf Outing will support the KidsPeace mission to give Hope, Help, and Healing to children, adults, and those who love them.

With the effects of COVID-19 still troubling us, we need your help to raise funds to provide our kids with a variety of items that are important to encourage hope and healing for the children in our care – items like birthday gifts, Christmas and holiday gifts, special celebrations for achievement of goals, and so much more.





Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is the presenting sponsor of the KidsPeace Maine Charity Golf Outing, and joins KidsPeace Maine in thanking fellow supporters of the event:

• E. Skip Grindle

• Mainely Pest

• Darling Auto Mall

• Dead River Company

• Coston & McIsaac CPA

• Rising Virtue #10 Lodge

Sponsorship opportunities and golf foursome entries are still available. For more information contact Dan Frye at 207-478-9756 or at Daniel.Frye@kidspeace.org.