LITCHFIELD — Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival is celebrating our 54th festival at the Litchfield  Fairgrounds (30 Plains Road). After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic we are excited to  welcome everyone back to the festival to bring the rich bluegrass music back to the Kennebec Valley. The festival location has that “Welcome Home” Country atmosphere. Everyone who attends loves  our camping grounds. We also have a lot of field picking through the whole time of the festival,” said Sandy  Cormier, the promoter of the festival along with her husband Greg Cormier.  

We have the Blistered Fingers Kids Academy. Blistered Fingers has a free, relaxed, informative three  day music program for children for ages 6-18. The focus is how to play, sing and perform bluegrass music. Students can bring their own instruments and will commit to the three-day program. The kids all get a free T-shirt and perform a couple of songs as a group on the main stage. We’re all so proud! 

The festival grounds have a big stage that was built in 2010, indoor bathroom facilities, four free hot  showers and numerous water hookups throughout the grounds, and electrical hookups. There will be several  types of vendors located on the grounds. The gates will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 13 for early  bird camping. Weekend tickets for each festival will cover four days of great music and camping from Thursday to Saturday and Sunday Morning Gospel Sing Along and Jam. 

Performers: 

The Gibson Brothers (NY) Sat 

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show (GA) Sat 

The Baker Family (MO) Fri, Sat 

Zink & Company (TN) Fri, Sat 

Rock Hearts (RI) Fri, Sat 

Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) Thurs, Fri 

Beartracks (NY) Thurs 

Redwood Hill (CT) Fri 

Robinson’s Bluegrass Gospel (MA) Sun 

And Your Host Band: 

Blistered Fingers (ME) Thurs 

Prices per person: 

Tickets available at Gate: 

Early Bird Camping (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday before the festival) $10/ day per camper  All four days (Thursday – Sunday) – only $90 Covers Music and Free camping 

Children 16 and under Free with Paying Adult 

Thursday only- $20, Friday all day only- $35 after 5:00 p.m. – $25, Saturday all day only- $35 after 5:00 p.m.  – $25, Sunday – FREE with Weekend pass. Dogs- $10 and Power- $35 for your entire stay  

For additional information, visit the Web site at BlisteredFingers.com or contact Sandy Cormier at  blist-f@blisteredfingers.com, or (207) 873-6539. 

Voted 1 of the 10 Top festivals to attend. Some of the greatest Bluegrass music  can be heard at one of the largest family musical events in New England. Blistered Fingers is a fast- moving  traditional Bluegrass Band from the central Maine area that travels extensively around the northeast and  eastern Canada. Blistered Fingers’ obvious love of bluegrass, their fans, and field picking makes Blistered  Fingers a special group with their delightful mix of original material, soulful ballads and hard driving  traditional bluegrass music with a little good humor thrown in. The Bluegrass Festival takes place twice  every year and brings thousands of music lovers from all over the world to Litchfield, Maine, to hear banjos,  fiddles, and high, lonesome harmonies. This event features many worldwide and local bands. This festival  has something for all ages and has occurred every June and August since 1991.