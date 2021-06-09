LITCHFIELD — Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival is celebrating our 54th festival at the Litchfield Fairgrounds (30 Plains Road). After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic we are excited to welcome everyone back to the festival to bring the rich bluegrass music back to the Kennebec Valley. The festival location has that “Welcome Home” Country atmosphere. Everyone who attends loves our camping grounds. We also have a lot of field picking through the whole time of the festival,” said Sandy Cormier, the promoter of the festival along with her husband Greg Cormier.

We have the Blistered Fingers Kids Academy. Blistered Fingers has a free, relaxed, informative three day music program for children for ages 6-18. The focus is how to play, sing and perform bluegrass music. Students can bring their own instruments and will commit to the three-day program. The kids all get a free T-shirt and perform a couple of songs as a group on the main stage. We’re all so proud!

The festival grounds have a big stage that was built in 2010, indoor bathroom facilities, four free hot showers and numerous water hookups throughout the grounds, and electrical hookups. There will be several types of vendors located on the grounds. The gates will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 13 for early bird camping. Weekend tickets for each festival will cover four days of great music and camping from Thursday to Saturday and Sunday Morning Gospel Sing Along and Jam.





Performers:

The Gibson Brothers (NY) Sat

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show (GA) Sat

The Baker Family (MO) Fri, Sat

Zink & Company (TN) Fri, Sat

Rock Hearts (RI) Fri, Sat

Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) Thurs, Fri

Beartracks (NY) Thurs

Redwood Hill (CT) Fri

Robinson’s Bluegrass Gospel (MA) Sun

And Your Host Band:

Blistered Fingers (ME) Thurs

Prices per person:

Tickets available at Gate:

Early Bird Camping (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday before the festival) $10/ day per camper All four days (Thursday – Sunday) – only $90 Covers Music and Free camping

Children 16 and under Free with Paying Adult

Thursday only- $20, Friday all day only- $35 after 5:00 p.m. – $25, Saturday all day only- $35 after 5:00 p.m. – $25, Sunday – FREE with Weekend pass. Dogs- $10 and Power- $35 for your entire stay

For additional information, visit the Web site at BlisteredFingers.com or contact Sandy Cormier at blist-f@blisteredfingers.com, or (207) 873-6539.

Voted 1 of the 10 Top festivals to attend. Some of the greatest Bluegrass music can be heard at one of the largest family musical events in New England. Blistered Fingers is a fast- moving traditional Bluegrass Band from the central Maine area that travels extensively around the northeast and eastern Canada. Blistered Fingers’ obvious love of bluegrass, their fans, and field picking makes Blistered Fingers a special group with their delightful mix of original material, soulful ballads and hard driving traditional bluegrass music with a little good humor thrown in. The Bluegrass Festival takes place twice every year and brings thousands of music lovers from all over the world to Litchfield, Maine, to hear banjos, fiddles, and high, lonesome harmonies. This event features many worldwide and local bands. This festival has something for all ages and has occurred every June and August since 1991.