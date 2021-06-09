Curbside production June 17- 26 at the Basil Burwell Community Theater

BELFAST — This month the Belfast Maskers will present “An Evening of One-Act Plays,” directed by Greg Marsanskis, showcasing the original work of four Maine playwrights. The playwrights are David Susman, Saco; Kevin O’Leary, Portland; Travis Baker, Orono; and Belfast’s own Eddie Adelman. The production will take place curbside from June 17-26 at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street. The family-suitable short plays have themes of nostalgia, wild comedy, gaining closure with the past, and confronting the looming technology of the future.

Each of the writers has impressive writing credentials. Eddie Adelman, author of “O’Hare – Gate A-4,” about a man and woman stranded during a blizzard, has also had his plays produced in Portland and Los Angeles. In 2005, a sitcom pilot he wrote, called “The Maine Dish,” was a top 10 finalist (out of 10,000 entries) for Bravo’s reality series, Situation: Comedy. The pilot was later optioned by NBC. Eddie is also an AP award winning journalist. His humor essays have appeared in the Bangor Daily News, Portland Press Herald and Maine Public Radio. A book of his essays, called “Don’t Get me Started” will be out this summer.





“The Store,” written by Travis G. Baker, brings together some local folk and a couple ‘from away’ at a small-town general store with some surprising developments. “The Store” premiered in the 2019 Maine Playwrights Festival. His latest work, “Hockey Mom,” will premiere at Penobscot Theatre Company in March, 2022, where four of his other plays have been seen. His work has also been staged in New York and Los Angeles. Mr. Baker is the author of a children’s book, The Bluest You, and a novel, Night and the Texas Sky. His artwork, comics and stories can be found on his website: www.travisbk.com. He lives in Orono with his wife, Holly, their two boys, Zane and Augi, and a vast collection of smaller creatures.

Kevin O’Leary penned “Gloria Anderson,” that won the Audience Choice Award at the 2019 Maine Playwrights Festival. The plot is about a man seeking someone he’s never met in order to make an apology. Many of his other plays have been staged or have upcoming productions scheduled in Portland. Kevin teaches English and drama at Morse High School in Bath, Maine. He is currently at work on a new play about Mary Shelley which will have its world premiere in Portland in the fall of 2024.

An elderly woman plans a daring getaway from desperate circumstances in David Susman’s “Great Escapes.” David’s short plays have been staged at festivals across the United States and in Canada. His works have appeared in anthologies by Smith and Kraus and Applause Theatre & Cinema Books, and several of his plays—including “Meet the Author” (2018) and “Stuck” (2019)—have been made into short films, with screenings at the Boston International Film Festival, The New Indie Film Festival of London, the Sedona International Film Festival, and elsewhere.

Performances on June 17, 18, 19; 25, and 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available only in advance at the Belfast Maskers website: https://belfastmaskers.com/events. Adults $15/Seniors and Students-$12. Bring your own chairs. For more call 207-619-3256 or email: info@belfastmaskers.com.