ANDOVER, Massachusetts — A fire at a Pfizer facility in Massachusetts that makes the coronavirus vaccine did not disrupt production, the company said.

The fire in a generator at Pfizer’s Andover plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

“Upon arrival, crews located fire showing from Building D within the complex and began an initial attack on the building that housed the generator,” Mansfield said.





The fire was contained to the building and was knocked down by about 12:30 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene to monitor hot spots in the ductwork.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with dehydration.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“No operational or environmental impacts occurred,” Pfizer said. “Production of our COVID-19 vaccine will not be impacted.”