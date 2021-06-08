Today is Tuesday. It will be in the high to mid-80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 30 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 839. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Maine fell to the lowest level since early November, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. As of Monday, 58 patients were hospitalized with the virus in Maine, down from 120 two weeks ago and 131 a month ago.





In this Aug. 2, 2020, file photo, cars back up on the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park as visitors wait in line to drive through the fee station near Sand Beach. Credit: Bill Trotter

On the heels of its busiest winter ever and an unusually busy Memorial Day weekend, Acadia National Park could be on pace to set a record in 2021 as tourists resume traveling.

In this July 2016 file photo, Pedra So-Melony guides cans and bottles onto an automated sorting machine at Clynk, a supermarket based recycling company in South Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Business interests are trying to stall the momentum of a first-in-the-nation bill that would shift recycling costs to producers, citing a new study that found it would raise grocery bills.

Robert Van Naarden, center, CEO of Delta Thermo Energy, is seated at a borough council meeting in Muncy, Pennsylvania in 2016. Credit: Courtesy of Williamsport Sun-Gazette

While there was never any likelihood that the inquiry would halt the Delta Thermo deal, it had the potential to further draw out a months-long process that Municipal Review Committee officials have tried hard to close.

This apartment on Center Street in Old Town is the center of an investigation into the death of a toddler. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / Penobscot Times

Hillary Goding, 28, of Old Town was arrested Sunday, and charged with manslaughter according to Maine State Police. Goding called 911 late Friday to report her daughter, Hailey Anne Goding, was unresponsive and not breathing.

In March 10, 2021, file photo, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, covers his heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the Augusta Civic Center. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The bill would require the state to pay for the cost of breakfast and lunch served at schools regardless of a child’s economic status.

Organizers want to open the new Unity Public Library in this building at 38 School St. in Unity. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

The motion to spend $50,000 from the community’s Tax Increment Financing district on the proposed Unity Public Library passed easily, Jean Bourg, a key proponent of the endeavor, said Monday. She estimated that about 60 people were in favor, with about 30 opposed.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, sits in the Maine Senate chamber on December 3, 2014. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

It would create a standalone department by transferring positions and adding 11 more in a bid to beef up a system targeted for reform after the deaths of two young girls in 2017 and 2018.

A fire Sunday at Mars Hill Country Club destroyed two buildings that house member-owned golf carts. Black smoke billowed from the buildings. Credit: Paula Cooley / Contributed

Thirty years ago, nearly to the day, the original clubhouse was destroyed when an arsonist set it on fire.

Shawn Newell took over the job of Fort Fairfield public safety director and police chief on March 4, 2016. Credit: Contributed

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Shawn Newell officially resigned his position after having been on administrative leave since February.

In other Maine news …

Search continues for 2 swimmers who presumably drowned in Belgrade Lake

Man dies after falling into Saco River at popular Buxton park

Invasive disease that threatens beech trees has been discovered in Maine

Franklin County man killed by falling branch

Man wanted for venturing too close to Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone arrested in Maine

5 candidates running for 2 seats on Bar Harbor Town Council