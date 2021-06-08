Today is Tuesday. It will be in the high to mid-80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 30 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 839. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Maine fell to the lowest level since early November, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. As of Monday, 58 patients were hospitalized with the virus in Maine, down from 120 two weeks ago and 131 a month ago.
With travel demands building, Acadia braces for record visits
On the heels of its busiest winter ever and an unusually busy Memorial Day weekend, Acadia National Park could be on pace to set a record in 2021 as tourists resume traveling.
Industry groups look to blunt recycling bill’s momentum in Maine Legislature
Business interests are trying to stall the momentum of a first-in-the-nation bill that would shift recycling costs to producers, citing a new study that found it would raise grocery bills.
Last-minute effort to gain more information about company buying Hampden trash plant fails
While there was never any likelihood that the inquiry would halt the Delta Thermo deal, it had the potential to further draw out a months-long process that Municipal Review Committee officials have tried hard to close.
Mother accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter in Old Town
Hillary Goding, 28, of Old Town was arrested Sunday, and charged with manslaughter according to Maine State Police. Goding called 911 late Friday to report her daughter, Hailey Anne Goding, was unresponsive and not breathing.
Maine Senate unanimously backs bill to provide meals free to K-12 students
The bill would require the state to pay for the cost of breakfast and lunch served at schools regardless of a child’s economic status.
Unity residents vote in favor of spending $50,000 on proposed library
The motion to spend $50,000 from the community’s Tax Increment Financing district on the proposed Unity Public Library passed easily, Jean Bourg, a key proponent of the endeavor, said Monday. She estimated that about 60 people were in favor, with about 30 opposed.
Maine House opposes splitting child welfare from state health department
It would create a standalone department by transferring positions and adding 11 more in a bid to beef up a system targeted for reform after the deaths of two young girls in 2017 and 2018.
Fire destroys 2 buildings and 45 golf carts at Aroostook County country club
Thirty years ago, nearly to the day, the original clubhouse was destroyed when an arsonist set it on fire.
Fort Fairfield police chief resigns
Fort Fairfield Police Chief Shawn Newell officially resigned his position after having been on administrative leave since February.
In other Maine news …
Search continues for 2 swimmers who presumably drowned in Belgrade Lake
Man dies after falling into Saco River at popular Buxton park
Invasive disease that threatens beech trees has been discovered in Maine
Franklin County man killed by falling branch
Man wanted for venturing too close to Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone arrested in Maine