BANGOR — St. Joseph Healthcare has announced its Healing Arts Program is now hosting an exhibit by local artist James Linehan through August 27. The exhibit can be enjoyed at the Gallery at St. Joseph’s Internal Medicine located on 900 Broadway in Bangor.

The Healing Arts Program focuses entirely on enhancing the hospital’s environment through the arts, and its budget is funded entirely by philanthropic gifts.

“Displaying exhibits is a powerful way for St. Joe’s to fulfill its mission of providing healing and care for the whole person as well as for the community,” said Brad Coffey, senior vice president for Covenant Health. “As soon as a new exhibit opens, it is readily visited by patients and visitors as it offers access to beautiful works of art as well as a quiet place to reflect.”





Linehan is a professor of art and department chair at the University of Maine at Orono. After receiving a B.F.A. in painting at Arizona State University in 1974, he continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned an M.A. in painting in 1976 and an M.F.A. in 1978. Prior to moving to Maine in 1983, Linehan taught for five years at St. Andrews University in North Carolina. His work has been included in over 100 group shows and 20 solo shows in the past 15 years. He has completed 20 public commissions, including 15 for the Maine Arts Commission Percent for Art Project, and is represented in 30 public and corporate collections.

Linehan will also be hosting a Zoom call to discuss the exhibit on Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. To participate, call 207-907-1740 or email foundation@sjhhealth.com and the link will be sent to you.

If you’d like to learn more about the Healing Arts Program, visit www.stjoeshealing.org.