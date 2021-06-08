BANGOR — A portion of State Street will be closed this weekend (June 11-14) to allow R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction, Inc. to replacing an existing concrete box culvert. They will also be reconstructing approximately 60 feet of the roadway. To be able to install this new culvert, the sewer main must be rerouted. This will mostly be on private property but will require crossing State Street.

The road will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Friday, June 11 until 4 a.m. on Monday, June 14. Traffic will be detoured at Fern Street and at Hogan Road. The work area will be on State Street from Summit Avenue to Cascade Park. Only local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed beyond the detours.



Flaggers will be in place at the intersection of Howard Street and State Street and the intersection of Hogan Road and State Street to help traffic and allow trucks in and out of the work site.



Those needing to access care at Northern Light EMMC will be able to do so.



The road will be opened to at least one-lane of traffic at 4 a.m. on Monday.



There are multiple routes around the State Street work zone. Message boards and other signage will be placed at locations where they can best help motorists avoid State Street while this work is being completed.