Twenty-four hardworking and kind student-members have officially been selected as recipients of Northeast Credit Union’s 2021 Scholarship Awards.
Within the scholarship program, $40,000 was awarded to student-members in New Hampshire and Maine who displayed exceptional leadership, compassion, and commitment to academics as well as their communities.
“Our student-members, both graduating high school this year or taking initiative to further their education later in life, have overcome great obstacles in the past year and a half. Under these circumstances, they continued to adapt to new ways of learning, growing, and supporting their peers,” says Northeast Credit Union President and CEO Timothy J. Collia. “We are so proud of each student who applied for a Northeast Credit Unions scholarship this year, as they made it incredibly difficult for our Scholarship Committee to make their final selection of the recipients. We are excited to continue to see and share in the success of these bright students throughout all of life’s milestones.”
This year, the program awarded students from 19 different schools. Northeast Credit Union is thrilled to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients include:
Peter J. Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship
Becca Pouliot, Berlin High School
Bart M. Dalla Mura & Roger G Marois Memorial Scholarships
Blayne Laliberte, Bishop Guertin High School
Jacob Cao, Sanford High School
Community Champion Scholarship
Owen Chestnut, Kennebunk High School
Klaleh Punni, Lebanon High School
Love Your Community Scholarship
Kyra Woodward, Berlin High School
Aiden Drake, Wells High School
Olivia Dube, Portsmouth High school
Luna Barrionuevo, Fryeburg Academy
Katrina Breen, Dover High School
Gabriel LaSalle, Old Orchard Beach High School
Graham Hemphill, Dover High School
Libby Fortin, Gorham High School
Emeri Jacobs, Winnacunnet High School
Samuel Giroux, Canaan Memorial High School
Sarah Nicholls, Phillips Exeter Academy
Emily Buehne, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy
Rebekah Brooks, Noble High School
Grace Bradley, Berlin High School
Ryan Gurrisi, Berwick Academy
Maddie Fjeld, Marshwood High School
Mackenzie Gauthier, Dover High School
Alexander Meesig, Nashua High School North
Adult Achievement Scholarship
Erika Ireland, Lee NH