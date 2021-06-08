Twenty-four hardworking and kind student-members have officially been selected as recipients of Northeast Credit Union’s 2021 Scholarship Awards.

Within the scholarship program, $40,000 was awarded to student-members in New Hampshire and Maine who displayed exceptional leadership, compassion, and commitment to academics as well as their communities.

“Our student-members, both graduating high school this year or taking initiative to further their education later in life, have overcome great obstacles in the past year and a half. Under these circumstances, they continued to adapt to new ways of learning, growing, and supporting their peers,” says Northeast Credit Union President and CEO Timothy J. Collia. “We are so proud of each student who applied for a Northeast Credit Unions scholarship this year, as they made it incredibly difficult for our Scholarship Committee to make their final selection of the recipients. We are excited to continue to see and share in the success of these bright students throughout all of life’s milestones.”





This year, the program awarded students from 19 different schools. Northeast Credit Union is thrilled to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients include:

Peter J. Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship

Becca Pouliot, Berlin High School

Bart M. Dalla Mura & Roger G Marois Memorial Scholarships

Blayne Laliberte, Bishop Guertin High School

Jacob Cao, Sanford High School

Community Champion Scholarship

Owen Chestnut, Kennebunk High School

Klaleh Punni, Lebanon High School

Love Your Community Scholarship

Kyra Woodward, Berlin High School

Aiden Drake, Wells High School

Olivia Dube, Portsmouth High school

Luna Barrionuevo, Fryeburg Academy

Katrina Breen, Dover High School

Gabriel LaSalle, Old Orchard Beach High School

Graham Hemphill, Dover High School

Libby Fortin, Gorham High School

Emeri Jacobs, Winnacunnet High School

Samuel Giroux, Canaan Memorial High School

Sarah Nicholls, Phillips Exeter Academy

Emily Buehne, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy

Rebekah Brooks, Noble High School

Grace Bradley, Berlin High School

Ryan Gurrisi, Berwick Academy

Maddie Fjeld, Marshwood High School

Mackenzie Gauthier, Dover High School

Alexander Meesig, Nashua High School North



Adult Achievement Scholarship

Erika Ireland, Lee NH