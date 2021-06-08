CAMDEN – Camden National Wealth Management announced that Edmund “Ned” Muskie, Jr., has joined its growing team as senior vice president, senior wealth advisor. With more than 35 years of experience in banking and wealth management, Muskie brings extensive knowledge in investment management, multigenerational wealth transfer, retirement and estate planning, tax strategies and more. In his new role, Muskie will cultivate and manage relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families as well as non-profit and public entity clients across Maine and Northern New England.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Ned back to Maine to join our firm,” said Jennifer Mirabile, executive vice president, managing director of Camden National Wealth Management. “Ned excels at building meaningful, trusted client relationships, founded on his deep understanding of each client’s unique needs and beliefs. He’s passionate about his work and creative in devising a vision and strategy for each client he serves, while connecting them to resources that aid in their business and personal goals.”

Prior to joining Camden National Wealth Management, Muskie served as a senior advisor at Bernstein Private Wealth Management for five years and managing director at U.S. Trust for five years in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Muskie held senior roles in the banking industry at Bank of America, Wachovia Bank and HSBC Bank. Throughout his career in finance, he has visited 74 countries around the world, forging strong client relationships with individuals, families and institutions.





“I have always been proud of my deep roots in Maine. It is an exciting time to come back to New England to work with business and community leaders in a vibrant, dynamic economy that continues to grow,” said Muskie. “After working in wealth management and banking for my entire career, I chose to join a community-focused company and a highly successful wealth management business with great professionals. I have found both in Camden National Wealth Management.”

The son of former Maine governor and U.S. Sen. Edmund S. Muskie, Ned Muskie has enjoyed many summers in Kennebunkport. He is deeply committed to public service and the local community. He has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Edmund S. Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine, and has regularly volunteered with the Capital Area Food Bank and Children’s National Hospital. Muskie currently lives in Portland.