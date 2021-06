The Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the Mid-coast area to take our wonderful pups into their hearts and homes for 14-16 months, teach basic skills and socialize these exceptional puppies. Puppy raisers receive ongoing local support every step of the way and free veterinary care. Not ready to raise? We’re always looking for puppy sitters! E-mail for details at maineregion@guidingeyes.net.

