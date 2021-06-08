DAMARISCOTTA – – The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will meet online on Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m. with a focus on celebrating and supporting Pride Month.

The guest speaker will be Quinn Gormley, executive director of MaineTransNet, the largest state-level transgender peer support organization in the country. Gormley will discuss the status of legislation in Maine and across the country that seeks to restrict the civil rights of transgender youth and adults and talk about ways allies can support their trans family, friends and neighbors.

Pre-registration is required for non-voting members to receive access. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations.





All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend LCDC meetings. Lincoln County Democrats who are not voting members of the committee, may request to become one by indicating interest on the meeting registration form, by contacting Chairperson Chris Johnson at 207-632-6066, or by emailing info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month, starting with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting, usually with a guest speaker, starting at 7 p.m. In order to accommodate the current average attendance numbers, meetings will be held via Zoom for the foreseeable future and can also be accessed by phone only. Details will be shared upon registration at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet or by contacting Johnson.

More information about the committee, its meetings, events and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com or https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountydems/.