Healthy Acadia is thrilled to announce the return of in-person, Tai Chi for Health class offerings. Beginning this month, they will be offering a full schedule of tai chi courses, some online, and others in-person.

Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and overall wellbeing through gentle mind-body exercises, each sequenced to smoothly flow into the next without pause. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, all courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and physical abilities.

Healthy Acadia has offered Tai Chi for Health classes since 2014, and hundreds of community members have enjoyed the social and physical benefits of regular group sessions offered at several locations across Hancock and Washington counties.





Give yourself the gift of improved health and wellbeing this summer while taking time to relax, boost your immunity, and strengthen your mind and body with Tai Chi for Health.

While classes are free, donations are suggested. Pre-registration is required for all classes. To view the full schedule of summer classes and to register for one or more Tai Chi for Health courses, visit http://bit.ly/tai-chi-for-health. For more information or to register by phone, contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.HealthyAcadia.org.