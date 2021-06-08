HAMPDEN — Hampden Academy will hold its graduation exercises at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 13. Tickets are required for admittance to graduation. Doors will open at 9 a.m. The class marshal is Eliza Murphy.

The following students will speak at graduation:

Eliza Parker will deliver the valedictory address. Eliza is the daughter of Niles and Sonja Parker. While at Hampden Academy, Eliza has participated in varsity soccer, indoor track and outdoor track for all four years. She was selected to the All-State team for soccer and was part of multiple record-setting relay teams in indoor and outdoor track. Eliza was co-president of the HA Junior Classical League, a head mentor in the Leadership program and was involved in Key Club, National Honor Society, Chamber Singers and show choir. Eliza also volunteers at the Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard for the backpack program. When not in school, she loves to be active outside and to spend time with friends and family. Eliza plans to attend Wesleyan University in the fall, with a currently undecided major.





Courtesy of Hampden Academy

Eliza Parker is valedictorian of the Hampden Academy Class of 2021.





Liam Castrucci, son of Hannah and William Castrucci of Hampden, will deliver the salutatory address. While at Hampden Academy, Liam has been a member of Junior Classical League, Key Club, ASB Leadership, soccer, alpine ski, tennis, National Honors Society, class officers, Band, and Poetry Out Loud. He has served in multiple leadership positions in the Junior Classical League, including Hampden Academy’s Praetor of Recruitment (10th), Maine’s Parliamentarian (11th), and Maine’s President (12th). He was named co-captain for alpine ski his junior year, and then captain his senior year. Liam was also captain of the tennis team. He served as vice president of his class (12th) and as co-president for the National Honors Society (12th).

Courtesy of Hampden Academy

Liam Castrucci is salutatorian of the Hampden Academy Class of 2021.



Outside of school, he spends time refereeing youth soccer games across the state and in tournaments out of state. Additionally, he enjoys going to Red Sox games, working with baseball statistics, playing spikeball, tubing with his friends, and going on hikes with his dog, Waffles. Liam will attend the School of Arts and Sciences at Tufts University in the fall and will enter as an undecided major. However, he has passions around statistics, finance, and communication and believes he will eventually major in one of those areas.

Libby Hughes, daughter of Tracey Hughes of Hampden, is the honor essayist for the Hampden Academy Class of 2021. While at Hampden Academy, Libby continued to pursue her athletic interests through being a member of the soccer and softball programs. Libby also participated in the math team at Hampden Academy. Next year, she will be attending Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia where she looks forward to expanding her horizons and exploring a new area.

Courtesy of Hampden Academy

Libby Hughes is the honor essayist of the Hampden Academy Class of 2021.

Graduates at Hampden Academy who have maintained an A average for their high school careers are: Oliver Bois, Austin Bowden, Hannah Bowie, Isobel Case, Liam Castrucci, Rose Chellis, Evan Cottle, William Dacey, Megan Deans, Bryce DeRosby, Jessica Dobson, Mercedes Dorr, Ava Dowling, Sophie Dube, Sara Economy, Jackson Elkins, Marc Fachiol, Olivia Ferriter, Owen Flannery, Mikiko Frey, Bryan Frost, Samantha Gauthier, Matthew Goodrich, Anthony Hall, Isaac Hanish, Emily Hatch, Andrew Hill, Alexander Holmes, Libby Hughes, Madison Humphrey, Meghan Ireland, Hayden Jenkins, Ryleigh Jones, Luciana Knight, Matthew Knupp, Jacob Lorenzo, Jennah Lyford, James Mahoney, Aurelia Maietta, Chloe March, Keann Moncrieffe, Kenneth Morse, Eliza Murphy, Eliza Parker, William Patin, Mackenzie Patterson, Christopher Persinger, McKayla Poulin, Samantha Quesnel, Christiana Rice, Cooper Ryan, Olivia Scott, Mikaela Shayne, Kayli Varnum, Amelia Verhar, Joshua Wilbur, and Henry Willard.