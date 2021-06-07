SACO, Maine — Maine’s camping industry is busy and campsites are in demand a year after reservations came to a halt at the height of the pandemic.

Owners of the Silver Springs campground in Saco told WMTW-TV their business has quadrupled since last year when the mask mandate and 14-day quarantine restrictions were in place.

They said things are different this year. They said people aren’t just coming for the weekend, but for the whole season.





“It’s changed overall camping as a nation, because now instead of just camping as recreation, it’s camping in spots because you now have the luxury of being able to work from wherever you’re located,” Bryce Ingraham, of Silver Springs Campground, said.

Businesses that rely on campers and outdoors recreation are optimistic about the coming season.