A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milbridge man last seen around Harbor Lane in Milbridge around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Maine State Police.

Louis Tomah, 66, is described as a white male, 6-feet-2-inches tall and 285 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray tie-dye shirt.

Tomah suffers from dementia, according to police.

Anyone who sees Tomah is encouraged to call 911 or 207-973-3700.