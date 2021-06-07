It’s about time for home gardeners to transplant their tomato seedlings to garden beds in Maine. That means it’s also time to provide some support for those growing plants.

Shortly after you plant your tomato seedlings, you will want to set up a way to make sure the vining crop is able to grow up and off the ground, to keep the fruit healthy and bountiful while also saving space in your garden.

Trellising is an option for tomatoes, but another popular method for propping up tomato plants is through the use of tomato cages, which are available at most garden supply stores. If you cannot find any or are looking to save money on gardening supplies, here are a few options for the tomatoes in your home garden.





Wire tomato cages

The tomato cages you purchase from the store are most likely made from welded wire. You can easily pick up a roll of welded wire or livestock panel and fashion your own for a fraction of the price. YouTube user joegardenerTV shows you how to construct your own wire tomato cages with simple tools — in just over three minutes, no less.

Bamboo tomato cages

Bamboo can be a more aesthetically pleasing material for your garden’s tomato cages. Plus, if you have a neighbor who grows bamboo that has since gotten out of control, perhaps you help them to control their plants and get free building supplies in the process. YouTube user Anne of All Trades shares her experience making bamboo tomato cages in this helpful DIY tutorial.

Scrap wood tomato cages

Wood may be hard to come by these days, but if you happen to have some scrap wood lying around, follow this tutorial from YouTube user Jordan’s DIY projects to turn those scraps of wood into sturdy supports for your tomatoes.

No matter what material you choose, making your own tomato cages is a wonderful way to enjoy a fun garden DIY project and save a few bucks in the process.