SCARBOROUGH — With non-profits still facing financial challenges as a result of the pandemic, Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative provided much needed support and awareness to hundreds of non-profits during May. The credit union recently concluded its successful ‘Non-profit-a-Day’ in the month of May campaign that resulted in 31 non-profits receiving contributions based on the public’s suggestions.

During May, the credit union asked for visitors to its Facebook page to highlight a non-profit in Cumberland and York counties. Each day, the credit union randomly selected a non-profit and made a $100 contribution to that non-profit on behalf of the individual that suggested the non-profit. In total, 31 non-profits that serve Cumberland and/or York Counties shared in contributions adding up to $3,100. In addition to the financial support, the awareness was “much appreciated by even the non-profits that didn’t receive a contribution.”

For recipients of a contribution, Town & Country reported receiving a number of special messages expressing “gratitude.” One message was from a woman who lost a son to Type 1 diabetes. She suggested Maine P-PODS, which is based in Portland and helps improve the quality of life to those affected by Type 1 diabetes. Upon learning a contribution would be made in her name to Maine P-PODS, the woman wrote, “Thank you so much.” Vet to Vet Maine of Biddeford wrote in an email, “Thank you to Town & Country FCU for your generosity.” The Root Cellar of Portland remarked, “This is so wonderful and much-needed. Thank you so much.” The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland added, “Thank you so much for the support. It means so much to us at this time.”





Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach, said that what makes this initiative unique is “it’s not based on which organization gets the most votes, as recipients are selected at random based on suggestions from the public. We first launched this effort in May 2020 when the pandemic was just getting started but the reality is that non-profits of all sizes need our support now more than ever. The ability to engage the community to highlight various non-profits that have special meaning to them is really wonderful to see, too. We had more than 150 non-profits suggested during the month, so each one brought awareness to a cause that may not have been known before.”

David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union, explained, “Non-profits play a vital role in our communities and Town & Country is committed to supporting these organizations. As a truly local financial institution, we live in the community so, for us, it’s also personal and not just about providing financial services. We believe it’s critical to do all that we can to sustain our communities in any way we can.”