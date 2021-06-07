Nate Franck has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president, portfolio manager. In this role, he will support the management, administration and growth of the Bank’s middle market loan portfolio, which is comprised of the Bank’s largest and most complex commercial relationships. He will work with his commercial banking colleagues to help connect middle market businesses in Northern New England with products and solutions that will help them achieve their financial goals.

Franck has more than 10 years of banking experience. He started his banking career through TD Bank’s corporate internship program, where he was one of only 60 undergraduate students selected from a pool of more than 1,200 applicants. He went on to serve in various commercial credit roles at TD Bank and NBT Bank. Most recently, he served as VP, commercial credit manager at Norway Savings Bank, where he led a team of credit analysts and commercial loan assistants and managed the day-to-day operations of the department.

Franck earned his master of business administration degree from Southern New Hampshire University and his bachelors of science degree in business administration from the University of Southern Maine.





He currently volunteers as a community investment financial reviewer for the United Way of Greater Portland. He has previously volunteered for Junior Achievement of Maine as a classroom instructor.

Franck was born and raised in Millinocket. He, his wife Lindsey and their daughter reside in Gray.