Cape Elizabeth’s Emily Ecker, competing in her first United States Olympic Trials, finished 16th in the 400-meter freestyle in Sunday’s B finals in Omaha, Nebraska.





Ecker finished in 4 minutes, 21.04 seconds. She had advanced to the evening finals after swimming a 4:20.87 in the morning prelims.

Ecker was a sixth-place scorer at this year’s Big Ten Championship for the University of Wisconsin in the 500 freestyle (4:43.6).

All swimmers in the 400 free preliminaries finished slower than their entry times. In her qualifying swim for the Trials on May 28, Ecker recorded a 4:15.4, earning her the ninth seed for the competition.

Only the first- and second-place finishers in the A finals (top 8) advance to Wave 2 of the Trials June 13-17. The winning time in the A finals of the 400 meters was 4:13.98 while the second place swimmer touched in 4:15.04.