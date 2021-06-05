MONMOUTH — “Aesop’s Guide to Friendship” explores age-old stereotypes to help young and old alike focus on ways to be better friends, neighbors, and citizens. TAM’s adaptation, full of song and play, explores behaviors that are helpful or harmful to friendships and communities.

Director Ian Kramer relates, “Over the course of time, these stories have been shared by many cultures in different languages all over the world. They are universal stories. And that is a beauty of storytelling: you can tell or perform the same stories countless different ways, but their main values are always present. I think Aesop was a man ahead of his time. He knew that personifying animals was one of the best ways to reach his fellow human, to remind us we are all not so different. And perhaps that’s why we still tell these fables: to teach and learn what it means to be human.”

Playwright and Producing Artistic Director, Dawn McAndrews shares the impetus for writing “Aesop’s Guide to Friendship. “Every year, we survey teachers to see what books or classic literature they would like TAM to bring to life for their students. A few years ago, they almost unanimously told us they used the fables of Aesop to explore making good choices. The fables lend themselves to broad interpretations, so I brought my experience as a camp counselor at a YMCA Camp and my 10 years as a Girl Scout and these modern takes on the fables are the result.”





“Aesop’s Guide to Friendship” features Sarah Goldman on Team Trickster;Michael Rosas on Team Predator; Reece Santos on Team Peacemaker; and Tori Thompson on Team Prey. Set Design by Stacey Koloski, Costume Design by Elizabeth Rocha, Lighting Design by Steph Bottum, Prop Design by Emma Kielty, and Sound Design by Rew Tippin.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 6/19 at 1 p.m.; additional performance dates 6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/24, 8/3, 8/7, 8/10, 8/13 at 1 p.m.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.