U.S. Border Patrol arrested five people after a traffic stop on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Thursday morning.

Maine state troopers stopped a 23-year-old Massachusetts man for speeding. During the stop, police found six non-U.S. citizens laying down in the back of his van.

The men weren’t wearing seatbelts and some did not have proper documents on them.

Five of the van’s occupants, including the driver, were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol for not possessing the proper documents.

The passengers who had or were in the process of getting their permanent resident card were transported to the Gardiner Service Plaza, where they made arrangements for transportation.